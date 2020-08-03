Drowning victim recovered from Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Game Wardens confirmed that a drowning victim was recovered Sunday evening from Buffalo Springs Lake.

“Lubbock game wardens will continue to investigate this as a drowning,” an official statement said. “Once that is determined, a water fatality report will be competed and sent to the US Coast Guard.”

Emergency crews were called to the west side of Buffalo Springs lake at about 4:00 pm. The LFR dive team along with the Buffalo Spring Police department responded.

They were “attempting to locate the victim via sonar” according to the wardens.

The name of the victim was not yet released. He was said to be a 40-year-old male.