LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded early Thursday morning to a car on fire in Southeast Lubbock.

Authorities received the call for a vehicle fire near East 82nd Street and Ivory Avenue just before 3:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

There was not yet information on what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.