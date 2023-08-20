LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire crews responded to a structure fire near the 2300 block of Avenue U early Sunday morning, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said crews received a call around 5:45 a.m. about a “possible residential structure fire.” The caller told dispatch they saw flames coming from the residence and wasn’t sure if anyone was inside, according to LFR.

Crews arrived at a small duplex-style residence with “fire coming from the windows” and were able to “quickly knock down the fire,” according to LFR.

LFR said no injuries were reported aside from one dog fatality. The fire was under investigation by the LFR Fire Marshal’s Office.