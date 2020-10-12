Early voting locations for Lubbock & Lubbock County — November 3, 2020 election

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are days, times and locations of early voting for Lubbock and Lubbock County.
EARLY VOTING DATES:
Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30, 2020
Main Early Voting Polling Place:
Lubbock County Elections Office (Jury Room)
1302 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401
Times:
8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Early Voting Branch Polling Places:
United Supermarkets:
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30;
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
All Locations listed below:
- United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)
- United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide) 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)
- United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q)
- United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)
- United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)
- United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)
- Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)
- Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)
- Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)
- Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)
Abernathy City Hall,
811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311
Dates: Tuesday October 13 — Friday October 30;
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Casey Administration Building
501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382
Dates: Tuesday October 13 — Friday October 30;
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Citizens Tower (Lobby)
1314 Avenue K (1st Floor) Lubbock, TX 79401
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Monday October 19;
Times: 8:00 AM — 5:00 PM
Date: Tuesday, October 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Dates: Wednesday, October 21 — Monday, October 26
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Date: Tuesday, October 27
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Dates: Wednesday, October 28 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Heritage Middle School (Library)
6110 73rd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Idalou Community Center
202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Lubbock ISD Administration Office (Breezeway)
1628 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY
New Deal Community Clubhouse
309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79403
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Ransom Canyon City Hall
24 Lee Kitchens Dr
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 – Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Roosevelt Community Clubhouse
1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, TX 79403
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Shallowater Community Center
900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Slaton ISD Administration Office
140 E Panhandle Ave, Slaton, TX 79364
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Terra Vista Middle School (Library)
1111 Upland Ave , Lubbock, TX 79409
Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center
Hartford Ave & Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409
Dates: Tuesday October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM