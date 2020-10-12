Early voting locations for Lubbock & Lubbock County — November 3, 2020 election

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are days, times and locations of early voting for Lubbock and Lubbock County.

EARLY VOTING DATES:

Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30, 2020

Main Early Voting Polling Place:

Lubbock County Elections Office (Jury Room)

1302 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Times:

8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Early Voting Branch Polling Places:

United Supermarkets:

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30;

Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

All Locations listed below:

United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)

United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide) 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)

United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q)

United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)

United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)

United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)

Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)

Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)

Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)

Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)

Abernathy City Hall,

811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311

Dates: Tuesday October 13 — Friday October 30;

Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Casey Administration Building

501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Dates: Tuesday October 13 — Friday October 30;

Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Citizens Tower (Lobby)

1314 Avenue K (1st Floor) Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Monday October 19;

Times: 8:00 AM — 5:00 PM

Date: Tuesday, October 20

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Dates: Wednesday, October 21 — Monday, October 26

Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Date: Tuesday, October 27

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Dates: Wednesday, October 28 — Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Heritage Middle School (Library)

6110 73rd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Idalou Community Center

202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lubbock ISD Administration Office (Breezeway)

1628 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30

Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

New Deal Community Clubhouse

309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79403

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Ransom Canyon City Hall

24 Lee Kitchens Dr

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 – Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse

1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Shallowater Community Center

900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Slaton ISD Administration Office

140 E Panhandle Ave, Slaton, TX 79364

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Terra Vista Middle School (Library)

1111 Upland Ave , Lubbock, TX 79409

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center

Hartford Ave & Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409

Dates: Tuesday October 13 — Friday, October 30

Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

