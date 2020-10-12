Early voting locations for Lubbock & Lubbock County — November 3, 2020 election

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
early Voting Locations 720

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are days, times and locations of early voting for Lubbock and Lubbock County.

EARLY VOTING DATES:

Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30, 2020

Main Early Voting Polling Place:

Lubbock County Elections Office (Jury Room)
1302 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Times:
8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Early Voting Branch Polling Places:

United Supermarkets:

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30;
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

All Locations listed below:

  • United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)
  • United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide) 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)
  • United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q)
  • United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)
  • United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)
  • United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)
  • Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)
  • Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)
  • Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)
  • Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)

Abernathy City Hall,
811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311

Dates: Tuesday October 13 — Friday October 30;
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Casey Administration Building
501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Dates: Tuesday October 13 — Friday October 30;
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Citizens Tower (Lobby)
1314 Avenue K (1st Floor) Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Monday October 19;
Times: 8:00 AM — 5:00 PM

Date: Tuesday, October 20
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Dates: Wednesday, October 21 — Monday, October 26
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Date: Tuesday, October 27
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Dates: Wednesday, October 28 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Heritage Middle School (Library)
6110 73rd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Idalou Community Center
202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lubbock ISD Administration Office (Breezeway)
1628 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

New Deal Community Clubhouse
309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79403

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Ransom Canyon City Hall
24 Lee Kitchens Dr

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 – Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse
1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Shallowater Community Center
900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM — 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Slaton ISD Administration Office
140 E Panhandle Ave, Slaton, TX 79364

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Terra Vista Middle School (Library)
1111 Upland Ave , Lubbock, TX 79409

Dates: Tuesday, October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center
Hartford Ave & Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409

Dates: Tuesday October 13 — Friday, October 30
Times: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
EXCEPT Sunday, October 18 and 25; 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Related Link: YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

Related Link: TALKING POINTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar