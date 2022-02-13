LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting by personal appearance for the March 1, 2022 Democratic and Republican Joint Party Primary Elections runs from Monday, February 14 through Friday, February 25, 2022. Polling locations will be closed on February 21 for President’s Day.

The following are in-person voting locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County. The information comes from votelubbock.org.

Main Early Voting Polling Place

Lubbock County Elections Office

1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401, Public Room

Monday, February 14 – Friday, February 25, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, February 20: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

CLOSED Monday, February 21 (President’s Day)

United Supermarkets

All Locations listed below:

Monday, February 14 – Friday, February 25, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, February 20: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

CLOSED Monday, February 21 (President’s Day)

United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)

United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)

United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)

United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q)

United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)

United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)

United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)

United – 11310 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424 (114th & Slide)

Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)

Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)

Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)

Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)

Other Branch Polling Places

Abernathy City Hall

811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311, Community Room

Monday, February 14 – Friday, February 25, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, February 20: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

CLOSED Monday, February 21 (President’s Day)

Casey Administration Building

501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Monday, February 14 – Friday, February 25, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, February 20: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

CLOSED Monday, February 21 (President’s Day)

New Deal Community Clubhouse

309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79350

Monday, February 14 – Friday, February 25, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, February 20: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

CLOSED Monday, February 21 (President’s Day)

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse

1408 CR 3300, (Roosevelt) Lubbock, TX 79403

Monday, February 14 – Friday, February 25, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, February 20: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

CLOSED Monday, February 21 (President’s Day)

Shallowater Community Center

900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

Monday, February 14 – Friday, February 25, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, February 20: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

CLOSED Monday, February 21 (President’s Day)

Slaton Community Clubhouse

750 W Garza St, Slaton, TX 79364

Monday, February 14 – Friday, February 25, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, February 20: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

CLOSED Monday, February 21 (President’s Day)

Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center

3219 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409

Monday, February 14 – Friday, February 25, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, February 20: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

CLOSED Monday, February 21 (President’s Day)

