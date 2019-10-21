Early voting starts Monday for 10 Texas constitutional propositions

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting starts Monday October 21 and runs through November 1 for the November 5 Texas constitutional amendment election.

CLICK HERE for a list of early voting locations in Lubbock County.

The following are the proposition questions.

State of Texas Proposition 1

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

State of Texas Proposition 2

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

State of Texas Proposition 3

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

State of Texas Proposition 4

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

State of Texas Proposition 5

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

State of Texas Proposition 6

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

State of Texas Proposition 7

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

State of Texas Proposition 8

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

State of Texas Proposition 9

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

State of Texas Proposition 10

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”