LUBBOCK, Texas– The East Lubbock community is set to meet with the Texas Commission on Environment Quality on Tuesday evening, according to a social media post.

The meeting will occur at the American Windmill Museum at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive at 7:00 p.m. According to the post, the meeting will discuss the application to build a cheese factory in the area and its request for a permit.

The community will also meet with the Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System to authorize the discharge of processed wastewater, utility wastewater, and water treatment waste into Canyon Lake.

The public was encouraged to attend the meeting to hold the TCEQ accountable for doing its job “to keep the people of East Lubbock safe.”