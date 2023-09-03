TUCUMCARI, N.M.— The family of 15-year-old Javion Martinez stressed to EverythingLubbock.com on Sunday that everyone’s life matters.

According to a GoFundMe page created by his family, Javion passed away in “the late hours of [Saturday] August 26.”

His family told EverythingLubbock.com that they believe Javion took his own life. However, they are still waiting for confirmation.

Felica Martinez, Javion’s aunt, said her nephew was a “happy and outgoing” young man who loved sports, especially basketball.

The Martinez family said the Tucumcari community has been very supportive of their family since Javion’s passing. The Tucumcari Rattler Diamondback Booster Club asked the public to pray for their community in a social media post on Monday.

The booster club also held a fundraiser for the family at a recent volleyball game, where all money collected at the door went to the Martinez family.

Martinez said she wanted Javion’s passing to be a lesson that “nothing is worth taking your own life.” She also stressed you are “loved more than you know.”

If you would like to give to the Martinez family’s GoFundMe, click here.