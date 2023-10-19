WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A group of eight Texas men have been indicted in Waco on criminal charges related to their alleged drug and gun activity.

Federal grand jury indictments charge 21-year-old Jeremiah Pittman, 21-year-old Shamall McDonald, 20-year-old Juan Christian Rodriguez-Luhan, 21-year-old Raeshawn Demond Roberts, 24-year-old Jacob Deshaun Raglin, 19-year-old Javion Lavelle Cooper, 21-year-old Tyson Charae Hawthorne, 20-year-old and Dantawn Richardson with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Raglin was arrested in Arlington on Tuesday while the remaining defendants were arrested in Waco. Richardson was already in Waco Police custody on unrelated charges. During the arrests, law enforcement officers recovered four firearms, 13 ounces of methamphetamine and more than four pounds of marijuana.

If convicted, each of the eight people face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the marijuana charge, and a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison consecutive to any other prison term for the firearm charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The DoJ said that members of the Texas Anti-Gang Taskforce, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Waco Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), McLennan County Sherriff’s Department and McLennan County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Blanton is prosecuting the case.