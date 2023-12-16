ROPES, Texas — Ropes Independent School District announced in a social media post on Saturday that it would start its holiday break a week early.

According to a video featuring Ropes ISD Superintendent Joel Willmon, the school would start the holiday break early due to an “electrical failure” on Friday. Willmon said in the video that the problem would not be resolved until later.

Ropes ISD said the following changes would be made in accommodate the recent schedule change.

January 8 – Regular school day

January 9 and 10 – Semester Exams

January 12 – Teacher Workday- no school