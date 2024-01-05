LUBBOCK, Texas — The first Retail Electric Providers Shopping Fair took place this afternoon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. But, for some attendees, it was a bit shocking, with some saying around 8,000 people went through the fair.

“This is wild,” said Lubbock resident Nicholas Larsen, describing his experience at the Energy Provider Fair.

Larsen said he was sad to see Lubbock Power and Light (LP&L) go and was a little apprehensive about coming to the power provider fair.

“I’m not a really big fan of deregulation,” he said. “I’ve been with LP&L for, God, 35 years.”

For Larsen, it’s been important to research and really learn about the companies before making his final decision. While that was a big reason why he came out to the fair, Larsen said he was expecting to see some more providers.

“I think I talked to about a dozen there, and half of them weren’t there anyway,” he said.

Larsen also tells us he was a bit shocked by the crowd, not thinking so many other people had questions like him too.

“I didn’t think there was going to be this many people here,” he said. “But, you know, this is Lubbock. You know, what are you going to do? I mean, we want information.”

Larsen wasn’t the only one surprised by the number of people. Even those putting on the fair, like Matt Rose with LP&L, said they just couldn’t believe how many people walked through the doors.

“To be honest with you, we’re just kind of overwhelmed at the number of people that have shown up,” Rose said. “It has caused a little bit of a bottleneck here at the start of this first shopping fair.”

For Larsen, when he finally got the chance to speak with companies, he said had a lot of questions.

“I asked them about the rate,” Larsen said. “I said, ‘Do you have automatic pay? Do you have paper billing?’”

Although not all of his questions were answered, Larsen said he was pleased to finally meet some of the people behind the screen, which was another reason he stuck out the never-ending line.

“I want to talk to somebody that works there. I want to hear it. I want to see a person,” Larsen said. “I’m just old-fashioned that way.”

While the long lines were a hassle to deal with, Rose tells us it’s somewhat of a good problem to have.

“We’re so pleased that people are engaged and they’re interested,” Rose said. “We’re going to have four more of these events after today, and we may even hold more if we feel like it’s necessary.”

February 16th will be the last day to choose one of over 30 different providers. If a choice isn’t made, there are still three other default providers customers will be transferred to as well. If you still have questions or want to learn more about the companies before making your pick, there will be another fair at the Civic Center from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Several big events are happening at the Civic Center this weekend, but there are several other fairs before the window closes on January 22, January 23 and February 10.