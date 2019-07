LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS, Lubbock Fire Rescue and Lubbock Police were called to the scene of an ambulance crash just after 1:30 pm Friday. The location was Erskine Street and North Quaker Avenue.

An ambulance from Earth (Earth is located in Lamb County) collided with a car.

Officials at the scene have not released details on what happened. The police front desk said four people suffered relatively minor injuries.