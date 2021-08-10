Energy saving tips for rising temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light shared tips for these hot summer months on how to be more energy-efficient in the Hub City.

We may think our homes are energy-efficient, but according to our bills, they may not be.

“We want our customers to be energy efficient so that they can save money on their end, and we also want them to do it for the reliability of the system and every utility…” LP&L spokesperson Matt Rose said.

According to LP&L, energy efficiency depends on how hot it is outside and how much our air conditioner is running.

Here are some helpful tips:

Replace your incandescent light bulbs with fluorescent or LED light bulbs.

Use ceiling fans to circulate cool air in your home.

Close the blinds to block out the hot summer sun and keep inside temperatures low.

Increase your thermostat 8 degrees before leaving the house in the summer.

Reduce usage during peak hours of 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Use EPA ENERGY STAR* rated products.

Change your air filters regularly for a more efficient cooling system.

Plant vegetation around your home to provide insulation from the weather.

Any small energy changes within your home can make a big difference in the temperature inside your home and on your electric bills, according to LP&L officials.

To find more helpful tips, visit the LP&L website.