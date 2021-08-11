Entire Texas Tech O-line now sponsored by Double Eagle

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi (3) looks to throw as TCU defensive end Khari Coleman (11) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cody Campbell announced Wednesday afternoon that Double Eagle will sponsor the Texas Tech football team’s offensive line. The move comes weeks after the new NIL rules (name, image and likeness) which allows college players to earn money from endorsement deals.

“Double Eagle is proud to announce partnerships with each and every offensive lineman on the #TexasTech roster! Not long ago, most TTU O-Linemen made the NFL. The tradition is back!! Texas Tech is #OLU,” Cambell said.

Campbell was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents in April 2021.

Double Eagle is proud to announce partnerships with each and every offensive lineman on the #TexasTech roster! Not long ago, most TTU O-Linemen made the NFL. The tradition is back!! Texas Tech is #OLU pic.twitter.com/WYGZuEPUwO — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) August 11, 2021

In 2017, Campbell and John Sellers became two of the richest Texans. They sold 71,000 acres of mineral right for $2.8 billion.

Double Eagle Energy Holdings is a crude oil and natural gas exploration company. According to the company website, Double Eagle “has completed thousands of individual transactions encompassing more than 1 million acres and more than six billion dollars in transaction value.”

Texas Tech said student athletes are encouraged to find their own NIL deals. The university did not comment on this specific O-line sponsorship. However, the announcement was retweeted by Ashton Washington, Director of Recruiting Operations & Creative Content for Texas Tech.