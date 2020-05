A few months ago, we showed you the family dinners Estacado head football coach Joe Cluley and his family hosted for the team captains and how those meals built a bond that helped propel the Matadors to their best season in half a century.

Well, with Coronavirus, there’s no in person meetings currently but Coach Cluley made sure to adapt and find a new way to build that same bond with the 2020 captains, virtually.