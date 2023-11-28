LUBBOCK, Texas — Since kicking off in the Hub City back in 2015, Giving Tuesday has brought in about $3.2 million for non-profits all over the area. Folks, like Michelle Tosi-Stephens, Vice President of Development and External Affairs with the Community Foundation of West Texas, said it’s not just the money that makes a difference, but the act of giving back.

“Whether it’s a dollar five, ten or however much, you’re helping a bigger community of people do the things that they love doing and that they’re passionate about,” said Tosi-Stephens. “Every dollar matters to these nonprofit organizations.”

Along with a coat and shoe drive that lasts into December, Glenda Mathis, CEO of the YWCA of Lubbock, said she and her organization are also hoping to raise about $5,000 this Giving Tuesday.

“Nonprofits are really struggling to meet the needs of the community, and so it’s very helpful that we can be able at this time of year to spread some of that comfort and joy,” Mathis said.

While it’s a nationwide campaign, almost all of the dollars raised stay in our community.

“We now take a small fee, but then everything goes back to the nonprofit organizations to be able to get their boots on the ground and continue serving those who really need them,” Tosi-Stephens described.

With nearly 60 nonprofits to choose from, Mathis said folks are bound to find somewhere to donate that pulls at their heartstrings.

“Just pick something that speaks to your heart, and give a little and it makes a huge, overall difference for the community,” Mathis said. “That’s really all that Giving Tuesday is about.”

There’s still plenty of time to participate in this year’s Giving Tuesday. You can visit the Community Foundation of West Texas’s website for more information on how to give back before 11:59 p.m. tonight. The YWCA of Lubbock’s coat and shoe drive ends December 15th as well.