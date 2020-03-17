Evictions, other legal proceedings on hold for now in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — All four Lubbock County Justices of the Peace signed a joint order on Tuesday to put evictions and certain other legal proceedings on hold.

Evictions “will not be accepted/processed until after April 1, 2020 (subject to change),” the order said.

Small claims cases will continue. Truancy cases will be postponed (with notification of new trial dates going out by mail). Criminal cases will be rescheduled (with notifications going out by mail).

However, traffic tickets will continue to be processed. Paying on tickets will continue.

Administrative hearings will be postponed, and the statute of limitations will get a 30 day extension.

