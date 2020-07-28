Ex-FBI agent Strzok due out with book about Trump, Russia

This cover image released by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media shows “Compromised Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump” by Peter Strzok. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media via AP)

WASHINGTON — Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok will release a book on his concerns the president could be compromised.

“Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump” is due out September 8, publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The book will offer an insider’s view on some of the most high-profile investigations in modern American history, including into whether the 2016 Trump campaign coordinated with Russia. The book is due out two months before the November election.

FILE – In this July 12, 2018, file photo, then-FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, testifies before a House Judiciary Committee joint hearing (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

“Russia has long regarded the United States as its ‘Main Enemy,’ and I spent decades trying to protect our country from their efforts to weaken and undermine us,” Strzok said Tuesday in a statement accompanying the book announcement.

“In this book,” he added, “I use that background to explain how the elevation by President Trump and his collaborators of Trump’s own personal interests over the interests of the country allowed Putin to succeed beyond Stalin’s wildest dreams, and how the national security implications of Putin’s triumph will persist through our next election and beyond.”

As a senior counterintelligence agent with more than 20 years at the FBI, Strzok helped lead the investigation into whether Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information on a private email server.

The FBI ultimately recommended against criminal charges.

He was removed from the office of Special Counsel of Robert Mueller because his text messages revealed a personal animus against President Trump.

Those texts were described derogatory and pejorative.

Strzok was fired from the FBI in August 2018, though he has since sued over the termination. In a statement announcing the book, the publishing company said, “the Trump administration used his private expression of political opinions to force him out.”

“But by that time,” the statement added, “Strzok had seen more than enough to convince him that the commander in chief had fallen under the sway of America’s adversary in the Kremlin.”

Mueller did not allege a criminal conspiracy between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)