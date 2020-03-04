Exclusive: police arrest man for manslaughter in death of LaTisha Smith

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — A Lamb County grand jury indicted Alonzo Caldwell, 49, for manslaughter in the death of LaTisha Smith.

In April 2019, Littlefield Police asked the public for help – specifically people who were with Smith on April 11 or 12.

Image of Alonzo Caldwell from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (2016 arrest) and image of LaTisha Smith from Littlefield Police

“We are asking if you saw or had contact with Latisha Smith in Littlefield last Thursday and Friday,” police said on April 17. “We are requesting the help of anyone who has first-hand knowledge to call the police department”

Police were originally called for the report of a woman in cardiac arrest. Smith, age 45, was taken to a Lubbock hospital where she later died.

The autopsy was done in Lubbock and delayed. Officials on Wednesday said the autopsy results revealed two puncture wounds on her body. Police armed with a new indictment arrested Caldwell on Wednesday in Littlefield.

In 2016, Caldwell was arrested in Lubbock for assaulting Smith. Caldwell was found guilty and ordered to serve 90 days in jail for the 2016 case.

A reporter with KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com was at the police station right after the arrest. Use the video link above to see exclusive video. We have even more exclusive video you can see on the KLKB News at 6.

