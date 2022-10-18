LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot.

The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to District 4 City Councilman, Steve Massengale.

Those with Egenbacher Properties are looking forward to their new development called “114.Slide” right at the corner of the intersection to be completed next Spring.

Owner Randy Egenbacher said it will be a multi-use shopping center and office complex. It’s a 70,000 square foot development, and they expect about 30 tenants; one of those tenants is the Plaza Restaurant.

Managing Director Tate Martin said, “Whenever we had the opportunity with the plaza, we jumped on it.” The project started around two years ago when the restaurant expressed to the company they wanted a new location in South Lubbock.

The complex will also have around 600 parking lots. “This particular site, eight acres were available, and we only wanted to buy part of it. But with the growth of the community, there was enough land here for us to satisfy the needs of the Plaza Restaurant,” Egenbacher explained.

Right across the street is the new UMC Hospital that’s currently under construction. Egenbacher said it’s a 250,000 square foot facility. The signs at that construction site show it should be done next fall.

“This is the intersection to be,” Egenbacher added.

Spaces are still available in the new complex. For more information, call Egenbacher Properties at 806-771-0003.