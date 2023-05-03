LUBBOCK, Texas – You can typically get anywhere in Lubbock within 10-15 minutes, but that might not hold true if you plan on driving on parts of South Loop 289 over the next couple of weeks.

“If you need to exit anywhere between Indiana Ave. and Slide Rd., you’ve got a problem,” said Lubbock resident Dan Henly.

Construction is underway on South Loop 289 and the headaches of having to sit in traffic have already begun for city drivers. It’s a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace bridge joints and make deck and concrete repairs to the South Loop 289 bridges at Quaker Ave.

“It’s just gonna be time-consuming,” said Lubbock resident Robert Ramirez. “Just a lot of time wasted.”

The westbound South Loop 289 is already down to one lane from Indiana Ave. to Slide Rd. The same exact thing is expected to happen to the eastbound South Loop 289 traffic sometime this week.

“That’s not good news at all,” Henly said. “If they’re improving things, I guess I’m for it, but right now, it’s been a hassle, even today.”

Make sure to think twice before cutting through grass medians to get to service roads because it’s a violation of the Texas Transportation Code.

Section 545.064 of the Texas Transportation Code states that an operator may not drive on or from a limited-access or controlled-access roadway except at an entrance or exit established by a public authority.

“When you do that, it’s hard for other vehicles to see you when you’re coming back up on the roadway, and sometimes you create a lot of blind spots around you,” said Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Safety. “It’s a big safety hazard whenever you’re trying to come back on, because you may miss a vehicle that’s traveling on the roadway.”

TxDOT said the on-ramps for Quaker Ave. and Slide Rd. will be closed. The turnarounds at Quaker Ave. will also be blocked off.

Ramirez fears how drivers in the city will respond to this new normal of having to sit in traffic for the next month or so.

“It could be a cause of wrecks as well,” Ramirez said.

Although it may be frustrating, Bures said it’s probably best to avoid those parts of South Loop 289 if you can. If not, he said just be patient with the traffic and keep your eyes on the road.

“You do need to obey those construction zone signs just like any other road sign,” Bures said. “Make sure you slow down in those work zones, because we do have folks out there doing construction, and we want them to be safe. Really keep your head on a swivel and eliminate distractions in the vehicle. If you’re a passenger, really try and help your drivers watch out for all those hazards.”

This maintenance project is expected to take four to six weeks to complete. TxDOT advised drivers to find an alternative route to avoid the major delays expected from the closures.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.