LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Expo Center Board Treasurer Bret Lamkin was critical of Lubbock County officials Thursday, saying in a news conference that they caused delays in getting an Expo Center built.

“Personally, I like the judge. I think the judge is a good man,” said Lamkin. But Lamkin wanted to raise three issues.

First, he felt like the county’s hotel occupancy tax (HOT) was delayed for six months longer than it needed to be. Local voters approved it in November 2018.

“The tax should have been collected immediately,” Lamkin said.

County Judge Curtis Parrish said the county did not have a mechanism to collect HOT money and tried to create a partnership with the City of Lubbock. After consulting with state officials, the county began its own tax collection system.

“That did not delay the project,” Parrish said. “We didn’t lose six months of collection.”

Lamkin said the land for the project did not cost taxpayers a single penny.

“We buy the land, and we give it to the taxpayers in July of 2020,” Lamkin said. “We conveyed the land debt-free to the county taxpayers.”

“It took them 11 months; June of 2021 is when they transferred the title,” Lamkin said.

Parrish said he refused to accept the land until it was zoned for the Expo Center project. City zoning was an issue, and the Expo Center Board was able to get the zoning changed at North Loop and University Avenue.

Parrish said, “I did not want to take land that was encumbered. So, they had to donate it, ‘ready to build.’”

Lamkin also said folks associated with the South Plains Fair have opposed the Expo Center. He feels like Parrish took sides based on his handling of a “local government committee” to work with the board. Parrish called that a falsehood and promised he was working hard to get an Expo Center built at the location the board chose.

But perhaps the biggest divide is the issue of money. Lamkin said the HOT generated $3.1 million in 2021 – way more than the yearly expected collections when the tax was first approved.

Lamkin believes the HOT will generate well more than $100 million over its projected life of 30 years – maybe $140 million. The Expo Center Committee has projections showing even with no future growth in HOT, it would still support debt of more than $70 million.

In addition, the board donated land worth “$24 million” and private donations provided for a $10 million endowment. And naming rights, Lamkin said, will bring even more money.

Lamkin insists the HOT collects more money than previously projected, and so the projected loan size should be much larger. The committee wants to plan for a $120 million project or more.

Parrish said after talking to bankers and bond counsel (lawyers), the tax can support a $30 million loan. The rest needs to be private money, he said.

“We want to spend entire proceeds of tax revenue,” Lamkin said.

Lamkin asked what becomes of the extra money that is not needed to pay off the debt? Where will that money go?

Parrish pushed back. He said this was sold to the voters as a $55 million project with $30 million of county HOT money.

“Lubbock County is ready,” Parrish said. “We’ve been ready since nearly the beginning. Now we’re just waiting on the private part of our private/public partnership. They’re failing.”

“Lubbock County has been nothing but transparent,” Parrish said. “Bret Lamkin needs to look in the mirror.”