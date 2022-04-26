LUBBOCK, Texas – Inflation continues to be an issue. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food cost is expected to go up between five and six percent. With higher groceries comes as much couponing and saving as possible.

Some of the major grocery stores in town like H-E-B and United have adopted digital couponing methods and deals that are key to saving budgets. But, even just changing the approach in the grocery store can cut back totals significantly.

“You can create a shopping list even before you get to the store because I don’t know if y’all are like me, but when I get into the store and I’m hungry, it’s gonna quadruple my grocery bill,” said Garrrett Stauder, the Top Store Leader for H-E-B.

Tony Crumpton, the Chief Merchandising Officer for United Supermarkets, said they’re always trying to create new tools to make grocery shopping as affordable as possible.

Marissa Melakian, the creator of The Darling Dime, suggests picking a favorite store and signing up for the rewards program. That way, it’s possible to be notified of the best deals and sales.

She said, “make your shopping list based on the things that are on sale and then make your menu kind of around those sale items…So that right there you could cut your budget down to almost in half just by making that one little change.”

She also recommends taking advantage of some items while they’re on sale, and not waiting until that specific item runs out in the house.

“Buy maybe three months worth at that low price, and you’ll save money over the long run,” she explained.

Even saving just one dollar can make the biggest difference. Those at United say some areas of inflation right now are as high as they’ve seen in 30-40 years.