Facebook group Parenting Aging Parents provides caregiving advice during the holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas — One couple created a Facebook group back in April to share their personal caregiving stories about their elderly parents.

Kim and Mike Barnes, cofounders of Parenting Aging Parents, help many throughout the world by supporting their needs and giving tips during an overwhelming time.

“So many people join, and they realize, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is exactly what I need to get the support to get the help to get people to let me vent to them,'” Mike said.

The group started after Mike’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and said it was tough on his whole family.

“We realized that even though we felt prepared because we have the will, and the power of attorney, the Medical Directive, we were so overwhelmed. And I thought if I’m overwhelmed, then there are a lot of people out there who aren’t nearly as prepared and so overwhelmed as well,” Mike said.

Their Facebook group has almost 2,000 members from all over the world.

“Our community is open to anybody who is an adult-child who is caring for an aging parent,” Kim said.

Kim said the community is also open to people caring for a spouse with a difficult condition. “Because, every situation is a little bit different,” Kim said.

They said the group is like oxygen because many may feel suffocated being a caregiver for their parents as it’s a tough job.

“People will ask a question, and then people will jump in and be able to either offer support, offer some insight, ‘Hey, here’s something that we tried.’ And it just feels like you have tools, as well as just knowing that you’re not the only one going through it,” Kim said.

The Barnes want others to know that this is an open and growing group and no one is alone.

You can find more information about Parenting Aging Parents here.