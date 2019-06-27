Fair association shows off new renovations in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas The Panhandle South Plains Fair Association showed off new renovations Thursday morning at the fairgrounds.

“Renovations to the Livestock Barns include a new roof, painting of the interior and exterior, spray foam insulation, fans, LED lighting throughout, state of the art animal pens/tie outs as well as new overhead doors and windows,” the association said.

The association said renovations also included new animal bucking chutes, holding pens and 100 covered horse stalls.

“The upgrades to the Equestrian Pavilion open up the ability to host more rodeos and horse shows throughout the year. The completion of these upgrades makes our facilities a multi-purpose, multi-use complex,” says Jennifer Wallace, General Manager of the South Plains Fair.

This year will be the 102nd South Plains Fair which opens September 20 and runs through September 28.