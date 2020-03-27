Faith Christian Family Church is doing drive-up prayers every Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas – If you are having a hard time due to worries and concerns of COVID-19, Faith Christian Family Church is trying to help you.

“I just felt the need to reach out and help anyone with prayer today we have talked a lot. We’ve heard a lot about people having a lot of mental stress and anxiety and prayer is the thing that will help people,” said Shelly Swann, Faith Christian Family Church Pastor.

Every Thursday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., people can drive up to their carport and tell them what is on their mind.

“We’re asking for prayer for peace we’re asking for prayer for our teachers to be clever and witty and coming up with wonderful ways to take care of our students while we’re away from them,” said Becky Bacon, came to pray.

Anyone in the community is welcome to come. They said they are also taking all precautions to keep people safe.

“We got our gloves on, and we’re not going to get too close,” said Swann.

“Oh, it’s wonderful I miss my church family and even though we can’t touch her hug to seeing their faces. It helps Susan suit my heart,” said Bacon.

If you’d rather stay home, there is always the online option.

“Find a group of people that you can connect with you know through, you can use technology use zoom use Facebook and use your phone to reach out and talk to people and text people and check on people. That’s what we’ve been trying to do,” said Swann.

They said they will continue to do this until they can have church services again.