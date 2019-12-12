Fallen astronaut from Lubbock gets magnet school named after him

LUBBOCK, Texas– A fallen astronaut from Lubbock will now have a magnet school named after him.

The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the official naming of a Lubbock magnet school to Commander William C. McCool Academy.

McCool was from Lubbock and was the pilot of the Space Shuttle Columbia when he died.

Several weeks ago, the board voted to close Smylie Wilson Middle School and turn it into a STEAM (‘A’ is for arts) magnet school.

The principal for the school was also announced as Carolyn Wadley on Thursday.