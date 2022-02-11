LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Lubbock County Commissioner will consider an item to pay for the Sheriff’s Office Command Staff, Honor Guard and SWAT Team to travel to Washington, D.C.

They plan to participate in the National Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, which will memorialize fallen officers such as Lubbock County SWAT Sergeant Joshua Bartlett. Among those traveling will be Sheriff Kelly Rowe and Chief Deputy Mike Reed,

Bartlett lost his life during a SWAT standoff July 15, 2021, when the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to an armed, barricaded suspect call in Levelland.

Peace Officers Memorial Day falls in National Police Week, May 11-16, a week to honor America’s law enforcement. The 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil is scheduled for May 13 at 8:00 p.m.

During the vigil, names of officers killed in the line of duty in the last year are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The names are then read aloud to commemorate the officers.

For more info on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund visit, nleomf.org