Family confirms missing Army vet, Caleb Rios, found deceased in Wyo. mountains

News

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE) – Officials located the body of missing Army veteran, Caleb Rios, in the mountains of Wyoming on Thursday, according to his father, Eric Rios.

Eric Rios shared with WATE 6 On Your side reporter Laura Halm late Thursday that his son’s body had been found.

RELATED: Missouri family worries missing Army vet may be in the Great Smokies

Caleb Rios had last been seen Oct. 1 in St. Charles County, Missouri.

Rios had shared with WATE days ago that part of the search for Caleb counted national parks, including the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; as well as the Glacier mountains and the Rocky mountains – due to Caleb’s internet search history.

“Thank you for sharing the story and helping us try and find him,” Eric Rios said Thursday night.

No further details were yet available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar