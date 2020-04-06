Family donates RV so Lubbock physician can see his family while social distancing

LUBBOCK, Texas – Many families are making the most out of the extra time together while the stay at home order in pin place, but for healthcare workers on the front lines treating patients, it is a little different.

“The kids were really stressed beforehand, touching anything in the house if he had been in,” said Emily Ayock, whose husband is a physician that treats COVID-19 patients at work.

“I’ve had two bone marrow transplants at MD Anderson and I’m still immune compromised and I still have low blood counts. So, we felt like it was really important, keep him away from me,” Emily Ayock said.

The family is trying to find ways to make that happen.

“We were looking into hotels. We were looking into Airbnb. We have a bed in the garage set up where he was going to sleep out there,” Emily Ayock said.

Emily took to Facebook, finding a family who stepped up to lend him their RV.

“She was compromised and her husband is on the front lines, and in a way for them to get to still be able to see each other in the family, and that’s just so important,” said Paula Womack, donated the RV.

“He texts me every night to tell me good night, and to tell me what our family means to him, and the stress this has taken off of him being in the RV away from us,” said Emily Ayock.

Now, the family gets to still see their dad just from right outside the home.

“We meet on the curb in the evenings or he sits and eats dinner in the garage. And we put down a carpet six feet away from him, and we sit there and we talked to him in the evenings. So he texted me last night and he said ‘I can’t wait to see you on the curb tonight, tomorrow night,'” Emily Ayock said.

Emily is thankful for a community like Lubbock who supports its own.

“I think God puts people in your life for a reason. And I think we’re going to be lifelong friends,” Emily Ayock said of the Womacks.