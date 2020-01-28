Family increases reward for missing Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday released a statement Tuesday morning concerning missing man Dustin Jewell Webb.

According to police, the family is now offering a $2,500 reward. Previously it was a $2,000 reward.

Webb was last seen on November 6 near 46th Street and Avenue Q. Webb was described by police as a white male with red hair, and blue eyes. He was also described as approximately 165 pounds and 6 feet tall.

The following is the full statement.

Family Increases Reward for Information on Missing Person

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers continue searching for a missing man, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb, who was last seen on Nov. 7 near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Webb’s family is offering an increased reward of $2,500 for information leading to his current known location.

Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone who sees Webb or had information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911. Those with information can also call Investigator Bo Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111.

Related Story: LPD searching for missing man, Dustin Jewell Webb

Related Story: LPD searching for man missing since November 7

Related Story: Family offers $2,000 reward to locate missing Lubbock man