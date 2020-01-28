Family increases reward for missing Lubbock man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday released a statement Tuesday morning concerning missing man Dustin Jewell Webb.

According to police, the family is now offering a $2,500 reward. Previously it was a $2,000 reward.

Webb was last seen on November 6 near 46th Street and Avenue Q. Webb was described by police as a white male with red hair, and blue eyes. He was also described as approximately 165 pounds and 6 feet tall.

The following is the full statement.

Family Increases Reward for Information on Missing Person

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers continue searching for a missing man, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb, who was last seen on Nov. 7 near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Webb’s family is offering an increased reward of $2,500 for information leading to his current known location.

Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone who sees Webb or had information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911. Those with information can also call Investigator Bo Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111.

Related Story: LPD searching for missing man, Dustin Jewell Webb

Related Story: LPD searching for man missing since November 7

Related Story: Family offers $2,000 reward to locate missing Lubbock man

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar