LUBBOCK, Texas – The family of Jordan Rosales, the 12-year-old boy that was shot and killed Tuesday evening, shared their feelings about his death.

“No mother should go through this type of pain, and feel this type of pain and lose their child to gun violence,” said Rosales’ sister, Alizae Rosales. “Everyone should just put down the gun already. These kids need to put them away, it’s not right. It hurts to know that my loved one is gone because of a gun.”

Rosales and three juveniles were at a residence in the 1900 block of 44th Street when a 12 and 13-year-old arrived at the residence. The 13-year-old was “handling a gun” when he shot Rosales, said the Lubbock Police Department.

“I was traumatized. I felt hurt to see my brother suffer in pain like that. My brother didn’t deserve any of this.” Rosales said.

The 13-year-old that shot Rosales was arrested and charged with manslaughter, evading arrest and trespassing, said LPD. LPD said the 12-year-old was charged with trespassing.

The family of Rosales created a GoFundMe account to help raise funds for his funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.