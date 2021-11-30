Family of 7-year-old killed in rollover raising funds for funeral

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBBOCK, Texas– A fundraiser for a child who lost their life in a rollover in South Lubbock County Monday had raised more than $3,600 by Tuesday morning, according to a GoFundMe page.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the one-vehicle crash on Woodrow Road, near Frankford Avenue.

In the vehicle was Ashley Nicole Holt, 33, her 7-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old daughter, DPS said.

The 7-year-old child was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries she sustained in the crash, DPS said.

By Tuesday, a GoFundMe was set up for funeral and medical expenses with a goal of $5,000.

Please help the family of Kodi Holt with funeral & medical expenses. They had a tragic car accident taking the life of 7 year old Kodi Holt, & injuring her mom & older sister. Any small amount will help! Prayers needed!!!!

-GoFundMe page

According to DPS, Holt and her 10-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. There were no updates on either of their injuries Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar