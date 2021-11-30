Family of 7-year-old killed in rollover raising funds for funeral

LUBBBOCK, Texas– A fundraiser for a child who lost their life in a rollover in South Lubbock County Monday had raised more than $3,600 by Tuesday morning, according to a GoFundMe page.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the one-vehicle crash on Woodrow Road, near Frankford Avenue.

In the vehicle was Ashley Nicole Holt, 33, her 7-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old daughter, DPS said.

The 7-year-old child was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries she sustained in the crash, DPS said.

By Tuesday, a GoFundMe was set up for funeral and medical expenses with a goal of $5,000.

Please help the family of Kodi Holt with funeral & medical expenses. They had a tragic car accident taking the life of 7 year old Kodi Holt, & injuring her mom & older sister. Any small amount will help! Prayers needed!!!! -GoFundMe page

According to DPS, Holt and her 10-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. There were no updates on either of their injuries Tuesday.