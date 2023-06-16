LUBBOCK, Texas – The family of Rickey Morrison is still hurting after the tragic loss of their loved one earlier in June, said Rickey’s sister in law Lupe Cooks. The family is calling for improvements of Parkway Drive’s crosswalks and sidewalks.

Morrison was crossing the road of the 1800 block of Parkway Drive on the evening of June 4 when he was struck by a vehicle less than two blocks away from his home. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Cooks said it had been 11 days since Morrison died and they have “not been able to start the grieving process.” Morrison’s body has been at Tarrant County awaiting an autopsy since he died. Cooks said their family was not able to see him since the accident, they were not even allowed to see him at the hospital.

Cooks and her husband have remained active in their church at Buffalo Springs Community Church. The couple held servant positions and were called to support a family that was losing their loved one. They got to see the family “share time with their loved one, have a funeral and [Cooks’ husband] has still not seen his little brother.”

Cooks said it’s hard for their family to be “happy, celebrate and it’s difficult to move forward.” Morrison’s family is left with the financial burden of his burial and funeral costs. Cooks said she is going to school to earn her master’s degree and on top of that, she and her husband work full time as well as pay their mortgage. Some family members have taken money out of their 401K and retirement plans to cover Morrison’s funeral costs. Cooks said, “they can not shoulder the burden.” The family has created a GoFundMe for those who would like to donate.

Cooks said she would like to see additional safety measures added to the crosswalks of Parkway Drive. Near where Cooks works on Avenue Q, she said there are crosswalks where pedestrians can push a button and they are able to safely cross the street. Cooks said pedestrians on Parkway Drive “deserve the same level of protection as Avenue Q where pedestrian crosswalks with lights are in place.” Additionally, Cooks said the weeds are so tall on Parkway Drive that pedestrians have to “cross where the paths are worn and they do not necessarily match up with the posted crosswalks.”

Cooks and her husband, Tim, urge drivers to keep up with their car insurance. “People need insurance to pay for accidents, deaths and vehicle replacement,” said Tim. “Protect yourselves and your families.”

If Parkway Drive had safer pedestrian crosswalks, Cooks said they don’t know if the situation would be different. She said that the only reason Morrison was out walking that night was because his car was in the shop with transmission issues. Cooks said he only went to Dollar General to get Little Debbie snacks. “He should not have died,” Cooks said. She said “my husband is hurting so much, we are all hurting and we are not allowed to have closure.”

If you would like to donate to the family’s funeral costs, click here.