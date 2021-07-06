Family of Lubbock man says he was declared dead Tuesday after assault in federal prison

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the family of Lazaro Flores, he was attacked Sunday inside the federal prison in Big Spring and was pronounced dead Tuesday inside a hospital in Lubbock.

Flores was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison for a drug related charge – more specifically, possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Lazaro Flores, his mother holding his hand inside a Lubbock hospital, image provided by family

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said “an inmate was assaulted” in the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Big Spring at 6:15 p.m. The inmate was not identified by name in an official press release.

“Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued,” the federal press release said. “The inmate was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.”

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified,” the release said. No other injuries were reported.

As of Tuesday afternon, the family was not told what led to the death of Flores other than the same information released to the public.

FCI Big Spring is classified as a low security prison.

Be sure to watch our report Tuesday during the KLBK News at 6 for more about this story including an on-camera interview with the family