LUBBOCK, Texas — Two years after the deadly police shooting of Jasman Washington, his family is demanding answers and has filed a lawsuit for civil rights violations and excessive force.

On April 16, 2020, officers from the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety were engaged in a joint operation through the Texas Anti-Gang taskforce when they began a pursuit of Washington.

According to LPD’s Shooting Review Board report, Washington fled from a stolen Chevrolet they believed to have been connected to several shootings and then stole a Dodge Charger.

Video recorded from a DPS helicopter showed the chase ending after a forcible stop brought the Dodge Charger to a halt on Regis Boulevard near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Approximately 30 seconds after video showed at least five law enforcement vehicles create a barrier around Washington, the Charger maneuvered as if to escape the circle of police cars. As Washington slowly accelerated left with a DPS officer at his left-side wheel, officers announced “he’s trying to ram officers.”

At least five officers fired approximately 20 times at Washington, killing him at the scene.

Washington’s family filed a lawsuit against the City of Lubbock, LCSO, DPS Trooper John Ridley, LPD Corporal Brock Gruner and three unidentified officers.

“He was a human being just like all the rest of us. We all make mistakes. And he didn’t deserve to be done the way he did. It could have been handled better,” Washington’s sister Brittany White said. “Nobody deserves to be shot over 20 times. They could have just put him in jail. They didn’t have to kill him.”

The family believes the shooting stemmed from a lack of proper training and coordination between the multiple law enforcement entities, leading to miscommunication and varying use-of-force standards.

The lawsuit stated the Anti-Gang Taskforce “did not adopt a joint use-of-force policy leading to the greater likelihood of the deprivation of constitutional rights. [The defendants] then failed to properly hire, train, supervise, screen, discipline, transfer, counsel, or otherwise control officers acting in coordination under the AGT.”

They said the AGT was acting outside the scope of their duties by pursuing Washington and that he did not present a threat at the moment he was shot. The family’s lawyer accuses the City of Lubbock of operating under unconstitutional guidelines for their police department.

“The law says you have to look at that moment right before force was used,” attorney Sebastian Van Coevorden said. “For that moment, he is defenseless. For five officers to begin shooting and thinking he is a threat is unjustified and unconstitutional.”

He said the Lubbock charter unconstitutionally conflicts with the “reasonable officer standard” by not requiring officers to evaluate the threat before using deadly force

“The only way this situation even happened … is because they were not communicating with each other, they did not have the same training, and they didn’t even use the same use-of-force policy,” Van Coevorden said. “The city charter has a use of force policy in it. When that is unconstitutional, the end result of that is the officers will act unconstitutionally.”

Washington’s family said they have been unable to reach any of the law enforcement entities for an explanation of that day’s events.

“They still have not contacted me to this day,” Washington’s mother Michelle White said. “I asked them why – what did he do to deserve getting shot that many times? The detective, the DA I talked to, they told me to just let it go — to leave it alone. Just being so heartless. That’s cruel. That’s how you treat an animal. And my son is no animal.”

Washington’s older sister, Markayla Williams, said they have been reaching out to law enforcement for two years.

“If they had just set up a meeting with us and talked to us and explained to us why they did what they did, because I feel like it just got out of control, is all it was,” she said. “I don’t think they intentionally did anything. They didn’t plan on it. If they just expressed their condolences or something. Don’t just not return our calls. I just feel like we deserve that.”

LPD’s June 2020 Shooting Review Board report cleared all officers of wrongdoing but did find problems in the policies they adhered to and recommended a standard operating procedure should be in place in the future.

The lawsuit said a major question being asked is why the joint operation was engaged in the first place.

“All the representations that they’ve made to us at this point is that Mr. Washington was, in their eyes, unrelated to anything they were doing,” Van Coevorden said. “There’s a lot of confusion on what happened and why he was being chased in the first place.”

LPD said they have still not been served with the lawsuit and have not read it in order to provide comment. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and DPS have not responded to our request for comment.

While the litigation is still in its early stages, the family hopes it will lead to long-term policy changes that may prevent similar situations from arising in the future.

“They need to change the way they do things a lot,” Brittany White said. “Because it’s not just happening here, it’s happening everywhere, all over the world. And it has to stop.”