Family of teen killed in deadly crash sets up GoFundMe for funeral expenses

LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of a 17-year-old boy who died in a fatal crash on Tuesday in North Lubbock set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Just after 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Police responded to the major crash at North Loop 289 and North Quaker Avenue, according to police.

Police later identified the teen as Gavin Andre Deleon. He was driving westbound on the North Loop and collided into the guardrail at an exit ramp, according to police.

By Wednesday, the family of Gavin raised $8,610 of $10,000 needed to raise for his funeral expenses on GoFundMe.

The statement on the GoFundMe page is below:

“On behalf of my cousin Angela, this GoFundMe page was created to help for funeral expenses for her son, Gavin. He lost his life today in a tragic car accident. Gavin was just 17 years old. He was such a fun, loving, kindhearted, sweet soul. Please find it in your heart to help give Gavin the funeral he deserves. Any amount is greatly appreciated. And please keep Angela and her family and Nick and his family in your thoughts and prayers!”

