LUBBOCK, Texas – A family from Guam has asked the public’s help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.

The two were last seen just after 12:00 p.m. Christmas Day at the Lubbock Preston Smith Airport.

Gwen Harrod, Catherine’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com that the family is desperate for answers.

“Any and all help would be truly appreciated. I just want to know my granddaughter and daughter are safe.” Harrod said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.