LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the past year, fertilizer prices have gone up 300%. For farmers in West Texas, it’s a waiting game to see what kind of crop year they’re looking at.

For Steven Brosch, growing cotton and sorghum is how he makes a living. This year, he said he’ll budget the same dollar amount to go towards fertilizer, but won’t get nearly the same quantity. This time of year is crunch time for him as he’s getting ready for cotton season.

He explained, “Right now we’re so dry that honestly, we’re not making any decisions. If you do get rainfall, you start leaching it out, you lose it, it goes too deep for the roots, stuff like that. If you get it too late, and your crop doesn’t have it to use, it doesn’t develop correctly.”

At Plains Cotton Growers, communicating with cotton growers across West Texas is essential, and the recent increase in fertilizer prices has definitely been a part of their conversations.

Kara Bishop, PCG’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs said this year has been tricky trying to plan for the unexpected.

“Sometimes you have to adapt and try to outperform your environment. When you can’t do that, you do the best you can,” she said.

Because fertilizer is a part of the world market, any major global events affect the price.

Bishop added, “With natural gas being a huge component and the invasion in Ukraine affecting natural gas exports from Russia, we’re looking at fertilizer increases across the board.”

Farmers in West Texas have to depend on their crops to make a living, and those at PCG believe it will still be a successful crop year since farmers here are resilient.

Brosch said, “One thing, as farmers, we always persevere, and we’re optimistic. So we keep going.”