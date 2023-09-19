LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Downtown Farmer’s Market began as an art gallery about 15 years ago to give Lubbock’s economy and local artists a boost, according to its co-founder, Larry Simmons.

“We looked at the market as being a place for economic revitalization at the lowest rung,” Simmons said. “You can shake hands with your mechanic, but you can’t shake hands with a guy you buy your watermelon from in the store, and so we wanted to create a space where you could meet the people that did that.”

Since then, the Downtown market has helped folks like E3 Farms Owner, Ethan Carter, who grows things like mushrooms, peppers and micro-greens, find even more places to sell. One of those being the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market just outside of Lubbock.

“It started with five of us set up in November,” described Carter. “It was very cold, very windy. We stumbled through that winter with just tents and then we grew some more vendors the next year and then eventually they added the beautiful market buildings out there.”

Ethan’s Dad, William Carter, who helps his son with the farm, can’t believe how much the Wolfforth market has grown since 2017.

“The Wolfforth Farmer’s Market has been in existence about six years now, with just seven vendors out here and now it’s grown to well over 140 vendors,” said Carter. “We have a food court that seats over 100 people, and we have anything from the fresh produce, the farm, fresh eggs, grass-fed beef, canned goods, baked goods and then all kinds of arts and crafts.”

While folks are passionate about introducing people to more locally grown foods and products, there are other important things the markets help facilitate.

“This is all entertainment for people, and it all puts money back into the local economy and it gives you a chance to showcase things that are not chain restaurants like Lubbock is famous for,” said Simmons. “It showcases not only what we do locally, but what we’re looking forward to and what we can transition into.”

As for the future success of farmer’s markets around town, Carter said he believes them to be bright.

“I see nothing but growth for it,” said Carter. “Every week we have new people coming out and every week we’re introducing somebody new to local produce. We’re not slowing down at all.”

The Lubbock Downtown Farmer’s Market lasts until October 14, 2023, and takes place each Saturday near the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts. The Wolfforth Farmer’s Market is open on Saturdays year-round just past Frenship High School on County Road 7100.