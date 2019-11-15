Father held without bail after police said his son, age 5, took heroin to school

HOLYOKE, Mass — A father from Holyoke, Massachusetts was held Friday without bail until another court hearing next week.

Police were told by school officials that his 5-year-old son brought heroin to school.

Benny Garcia , 29, was arrested Thursday on a warrant after police were notified about the incident at Lawrence School and visited his apartment on Essex Street in Holyoke.

According to the prosecutor in court Friday, when police searched the apartment they found 38 individual baggies believed to be cocaine and an additional 170 bags of heroin, some of which were labeled with Spiderman. Prosecutors said the Spiderman label was just like the one the child brought to school.

Garcia entered a not guilty plea in court Friday morning on multiple drug charges.

According to Holyoke Police Lieutenant James Albert, officers were called to the Lawrence School after Garcia’s son brought a packet containing white powder to the school and told his teacher “he puts it in his mouth.”

Albert said the white powder was suspected to be cocaine or heroin. The boy told his teacher it turns him into Spiderman when he eats it.

The prosecutor stated that the child found the drugs in the living room of their apartment and took them to school.

A teacher notified the principal, who alerted authorities. The boy was treated at a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Photo: Holyoke Police Department

Garcia’s arrest warrant, according to the prosecutor, was in connection with a previous drug case from October 2018.

The Department of Children and Family Services have been notified about this incident.

(WWLP contributed to this report)

