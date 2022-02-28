LUBBOCK, Texas — On the nine-year anniversary of his daughter’s disappearance, a father from Hobbs, New Mexico said he is still committed to bringing her home.

Jerry Hembree told KLBK News Saturday that he believes someone in Lubbock knows something about what happened to his daughter, Maegan, and he is asking for them to come forward with information.

Maegan would be 40 years old this September, but her loved ones haven’t seen or heard from her in years.

On February 26, 2013, Maegan left her home in Smyer to visit a friend’s house in Lubbock. But she never made it there.

“I want people to still know that she’s still missing and we still need help,” Jerry Hembree said.

Three days after Maegan went missing, her car was found with a man named Michael Todd Ramsey who Maegan met months earlier.

“This man is definitely the man responsible for her being missing. There’s somebody else that was in cahoots with him in the Lubbock area that knows. I think someone else knows where she is, not just him,” Jerry shared.

Police questioned Ramsey several times, but no charges have been filed in connection with Maegan’s disappearance. Ramsey is currently serving time in Van Zandt County for evading police and possessing methamphetamine.

Maegan’s family said the evidence, which they don’t like to talk about, points to foul play.

“Someone asked me, ‘Do you think that she’s still alive?’ Well, that’s one of the things we have to deal with when you see evidence that the indicates otherwise,” he added.

Despite the evidence, the Hembree family said it continues to maintain a faithful attitude toward the man suspected in their daughter, sister and mother’s disappearance.

“I don’t hate this man. I want him to tell us where she’s at,” Jerry explained, adding he often turns to God for hope.

He said he prays, “Okay, God, it’s your timing, when you want her revealed… even if you don’t, that’s fine. We’ll see her in heaven.”

If you have any information about Maegan Hembree’s disappearance, or of Michael Todd Ramsey’s possible involvement, please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1494. Any information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

You can also find updates about the case on the family’s Facebook page “Help Find Maegan Hembree.”

