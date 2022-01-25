FBI criminal complaint details charges against Brisendine

BROWNFIELD, Texas — During a routine check of public records on Tuesday morning, EverythingLubbock.com was able to obtain a copy of the FBI criminal complaint against Brian Lynn Brisendine, 42, of Brownfield. Officially, the charge was listed in court records as possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Brisendine was previously the editor of the Brownfield News but had not been affiliated with the newspaper for the last four years. Brisendine was still listed Tuesday as the director and past chair of the Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation.

In October, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a Cybertip to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS was able to locate Brisendine using an email address associated with child pornography files uploaded to DropBox, according to the criminal complaint.

On January 18, the FBI obtained a search warrant for Brisendine’s house in Brownfield. Officers talked to Brisendine on the same day he was booked into the Terry County Jail, January 19.

WARNING: Some of the details that follow are graphic. Reader discretion is advised beyond this point.

Brisendine told agents that he sexually fantasized about children as young as 4 months old. He admitted he viewed between 5,000 and 10,000 images and/or videos of child pornography over the years. The estimate he gave for a start date was 2014.

The complaint said, “Brisendine told agents he was collecting and trading child pornography beginning in approximately 2014. Brisendine also told the agents that he masturbated to the child pornography and that he had sexual fantasies about children.”

He remained in the Terry County Jail, according to online records, as of Tuesday morning. Also, on Tuesday, Brisendine waived his right to ask a federal magistrate for conditions of release while the criminal case proceeds.