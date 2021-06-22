FBI found Lubbock man in Colombia after he was accused of stealing $250,000 from Christ the King Cathedral

CORRECTION: The initial version of this story indicated the school instead of the parish. It has been corrected.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, Nathan Allen Webb, was charged with wire fraud and accused of stealing in excess of $250,000 from Christ The King Cathedral. Federal officials found him in Colombia and asked the government there to detain him through INTERPOL.

An FBI criminal complaint said Webb “assumed responsibilities” at Christ the King (CTK) in August 2019, which included managing donations and paying bills. In March, a lawyer for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lubbock contacted the FBI and “reported that Webb was engaged in a fraud scheme to embezzle money from CTK.”

A priest who oversees church finances told the FBI that Webb managed Venmo and Paypal accounts for the church. This same priest told the FBI that he learned of the embezzlement in early March.

“Webb was embezzling thousands of dollars each month by making unauthorized transfers of money from CTK’s Venmo account to his personal Venmo account.”

During at least part of the time Webb was in South America when he made the transfers.

On March 3, the priest confronted Webb.

A criminal complaint said, “On the same day, as shown below, Webb, knowing CTK uncovered his fraudulent scheme, closed his PayPal Account.”

An arrest warrant was issued on June 10.

“Webb was scheduled to fly Monday, June 14, 2021, from Cartagena, Colombia, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida,” court records said. “[The] FBI received assurances from Webb’s father that Webb would deplane and submit to arrest in Fort Lauderdale. Webb did not board the plane in Cartegena.”

Colombian officials said they would detain Webb only with a “red notice” from INTERPOL. Court records as of Tuesday do not reveal Webb’s status but prosecutors took all the necessary steps to have him detained, according to court records.