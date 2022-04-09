LUBBOCK, Texas — Recently filed federal court records directly contradict previous official records concerning an incident with Gene Solis. Solis, 48, accepted a plea deal Thursday for “Interstate Threatening Communication.”

On the night of November 24, 2021, Solis was texting with a Lubbock Police officer.

“Solis was distraught,” federal court records said. “He told the LPD officer words to the effect that he was going to commit suicide and kill his ex-wife and anyone who tried to stop him before he did.”

“Fearing for the ex-wife’s safety, LPD officers set up surveillance at the ex-wife’s residence in Lubbock, Texas,” court records said.

When Solis drove to his ex-wife’s home, police tried to stop him. That led to a police chase, which was then called off because it was “too dangerous.” He was spotted again, and a second chase ended when Solis crashed his vehicle near the Texas National Guard Armory at 301 East Regis Street.

“Solis got out, fired some rounds from an AR-15-style rifle in the air, and ran inside the Armory,” federal court records said.

A police report at the time said, “Solis exited the building and fired two rounds in the direction of [an officer].” The report also said, “[Two officers] heard the shots followed by the sound of rounds going over their heads. … This placed them in immediate risk of serious bodily injury or death.”

According to both a police report and an arrest warrant, “[An officer] states that he heard the round being fired followed by a ‘whiz’ of the two rounds going over the top of their heads.”

The police report listed the highest charge as “Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.”

But that is not true, according to federal court records. Click here to read the factual resume.

“During a follow-up investigation by an LPD Detective, two LPD supervisors who were on scene stated that both heard shots being fired but did not hear rounds going over head or impacting near them,” federal records said.

“Other LPD officers confirmed that, in their opinion, Solis was firing in the air and was not firing at officers,” federal records also said. “Another LPD officer who was on perimeter commented that at no time did Solis turn towards perimeter officers with his rifle raised in a threatening manner.”

But an official press release from Lubbock Police at the time said, “Solis exited and shot at officers.” Solis held police in an armed standoff from 3:30 a.m. November 25 through November 26 at 9:00 a.m.

The federal case against Solis was for the ex-wife, not for LPD officers. It’s not clear why federal prosecutors needed to mention the officers or contradict them.

The plea agreement was signed by Solis, his attorney and Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Haag.

As of Saturday (April 9), the Lubbock County Detention Center online records said Solis was still charged by state prosecutors with aggravated assault on a public servant and held on a $250,000 bond.

As for the federal charge, if a judge accepts the plea deal, Solis faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.