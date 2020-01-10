Feds arrest suspect in Lubbock, wanted for aggravated assault in Bastrop County

Image of Jimmy Ryan Jimenez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man wanted in Bastrop County was arrested in Lubbock, according to a statement from federal prosecutors.

Jimmy Ryan Jimenez, 28, was accused of stabbing his father on January 4. U.S. Marshals arrested Jimenez in Lubbock in the 5800 block of Interstate 27.

The following is a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday at a hotel located in the 5800 block of Interstate 27 in Lubbock.

Jimmy Ryan Jimenez, 27, of Bastrop, was wanted for a Jan. 4 stabbing at a private residence located in the 200 block of Forest Road in Bastrop.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department filed a warrant in the 423rd District Court, following an investigation and requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin to locate and apprehend Jimenez.

According to the affidavit filed, Jimenez is accused of stabbing his father multiple times in the abdomen and causing head trauma. Members of the task force conducted a fugitive investigation and quickly learned Jimenez had fled the scene, possibly driving a white Toyota sedan.

The Austin-based task force developed information indicating Jimenez was in the Lubbock area. Task force members requested assistance from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force in Lubbock to continue investigative efforts to locate and apprehend Jimenez.

Members of the North Texas Fugitive Task Force continued investigative efforts and apprehended Jimenez without incident.

Jimenez was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he awaits extradition back to Bastrop County and has a bond set at $200,000.