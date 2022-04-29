LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Homeless Consortium said Lubbock had fewer homeless people on the street in 2022 as compared to the “Point-in-Time” (PIT) count in previous years.

The following is a statement from the South Plains Homeless Consortium:

Lubbock Annual Point-in-Time Count

The 2022 count of Lubbock’s homeless population found 259 homeless citizens live on the city’s streets or in shelters, according to data collected from South Plains Homeless Consortium’s 2022 Point-In-Time count conducted this past January. The SPHC conducts the Point-in-Time count annually. It is a snapshot of homelessness in Lubbock on a particular day.

The counted number of homeless people decreased from 333 in 2018 to 259 in the 2022 count, a 22% decrease over the last five years.

Of the total number of persons experiencing homeless, the count showed 21% were in families and 79% were adults without children. The number of Veterans in homelessness remained about the same at 13 individuals. The number of people in chronic homelessness was 24, a 45% decrease over the last five years.

“The South Plains Homeless Consortium is indebted to the more than 60 volunteers who administered the count in January,” said Tamara Duncan, President of the SPHC. “These volunteers canvassed Lubbock’s streets, parks, and homeless shelters in an attempt to gather the most comprehensive data possible.”

The annual PIT count provides necessary data to assist in evaluating the number and characteristics of persons who are homeless. Duncan says, “This information helps the South Plains Homeless Consortium and the community to evaluate trends and develop strategy toward the goal of ending homelessness in Lubbock.”

The complete 2022 Point In Time count is attached.

The South Plains Homeless Consortium’s mission is to lead the efforts to identify homeless issues and to support the development of community strategies to prevent and end homelessness.