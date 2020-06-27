Fewer homeless in Lubbock for 2020 compared to PIT in 2019, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas – The South Plains Homeless Consortium on Thursday released the results of Point-in-Time Count for Lubbock County which was conducted on January 23, 2020.

The Point-in-Time (PIT) count provides information every year on the number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons.

Homeless man in Lubbock (Nexstar/J.Davis)

The PIT for this year found 283 total people as compared with 293 in 2019 and 333 in 2018. This year, the PIT found 60 of Lubbock’s homeless were children. Forty were chronically homeless and 13 were veterans.

Most, 59 percent, were sheltered while the remaining 41 percent were unsheltered.

CLICK HERE to see a PDF copy of the report.

The following is a statement from the South Plains Homeless Consortium:

Lubbock Annual Point-in-Time Count

The 2020 count of Lubbock’s homeless population found 283 homeless citizens live on the city’s streets or in shelters. Lubbock saw a continued decrease in the number of homeless citizens, according to data collected from South Plains Homeless Consortium’s Point-In-Time count conducted this past January. The SPHC reports that this is the third year in a row that the number of homeless individuals in Lubbock has decreased.

The SPHC conducts the Point-in-Time count annually. It is a snapshot of homelessness in Lubbock on a particular day.

The counted number of homeless people decreased slightly from 293 in 2019 to 283 in the 2020 count and down from 333 in 2018. The greatest decrease this year is among homeless individuals. However, the number of homeless families increased 32 percent and the number of homeless children under the age of 18 increased 43 percent.

Of the total number of individuals experiencing homelessness, the count showed 53 percent were male, and 47 percent were female. About 61 percent were white, 28 percent were African American and all others totaled 11 percent. Homelessness among veterans and the chronically homeless increased only slightly.

“The South Plains Homeless Consortium is indebted to the more than 60 volunteers who administered the count in January,” said Doug Morris, President of the SPHC. “These volunteers canvassed Lubbock’s streets, parks and homeless shelters in an attempt to gather the most comprehensive data possible.“

The annual PIT count provides city leaders with the data they need to understand the number and characteristics of persons who are homeless so they in turn can develop a thoughtful response.

Morris says, “The data may not be perfect, but it is tremendously valuable: The count allows us to find out not only how MANY people are homeless, but WHO are homeless, and more importantly, WHY they are homeless. This information will be used by the South Plains Homeless Consortium and the city of Lubbock to evaluate trends and determine where to effectively allocate resources toward the goal of ending homelessness in Lubbock.”