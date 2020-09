Fifteen Arrested in Prostitution Operation, LPD Says

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Fifteen Arrested in Prostitution Operation

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a two-day prostitution operation, August 31 through September 2, at local hotels on Avenue Q which resulted in fifteen arrests:

Fernando Gomez, 29

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution Damon Moore, 31

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution Christopher Schacht, 20

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution Kendall Smith-Rodriguez, 27

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution Cory Thurman, 35

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution Luis Carbajal-Gonzalez MD, 30

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution San Juan Coronado, 40

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution John Shepherd, 71

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution Jeffrey Linder, 53

o Solicitation Prostitution, Fail to ID, Possession ID information, Forgery, Felony Warrant

o Solicitation Prostitution, Fail to ID, Possession ID information, Forgery, Felony Warrant Savannah Lozano, 23

o Prostitution, endangering child, LPD Warrant

o Prostitution, endangering child, LPD Warrant Raul Loera-Sandoval, 27

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution Adrian Hines, 35

o Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrant

o Solicitation Prostitution, LPD warrant Gerardo Trejo, 42

o Solicitation Prostitution

o Solicitation Prostitution Olivia Gonzalez, 30

o Prostitution

o Prostitution Clement Desravines II, 32

o Solicitation Prostitution

Members of our Special Operations Division are in the middle of on-going investigations regarding these cases and any further information cannot be released at this time.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)