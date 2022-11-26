LUBBOCK, Texas – In the final game of the regular season, Texas Tech accomplished a first in the program’s history.

With Saturday’s 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma, the Red Raiders beat the Sooners and Texas Longhorns in the same season for the first time ever.

After Oklahoma took a 48-45 lead with 4:04 remaining, the Red Raiders marched down the field and Trey Wolff kicked a game-tying 43-yard field goal to force overtime.

Oklahoma would get the ball first in overtime and miss a 34-yard field goal attempt.

The Red Raiders would win it with a 35-yard Wolff field goal.

Texas Tech finishes fourth in the Big 12 standings with a 5-4 record. It’s the team’s first winning record in conference play since 2009.

Tyler Shough finished with 436 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also improved to 4-0 as the Red Raiders starter.

Texas Tech opened the game with a Jordan Brown 67-yard kickoff return, but Sarodorick Thompson fumbled a pitch on the first offensive play, and Oklahoma recovered.

The Sooners took advantage four plays later on 4th and 2 with a Dillon Gabriel 37-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims to give Oklahoma the 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

After a Texas Tech punt, Oklahoma would cap an 11-play, 93-yard drive with a Gabriel toss to Brayden Willis for a 7-yard touchdown, 14-0 Sooners.

The Red Raiders next possession resulted in another punt after two false starts and a sack at the one-yard line.

Oklahoma’s drive would stall deep in Texas Tech territory and result in no points when a pass on a fake field goal fell to the turf.

In the 2nd quarter, Oklahoma kicked the field goal to go ahead 17-0.

The Red Raider offense would get on the board on the ensuing possession. Defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings would punch it in from one yard out for Texas Tech’s first points of the game, but Trey Wolff’s PAT was no good. Oklahoma’s lead was 17-6 with 9:45 remaining in the first half.

The Red Raiders would find the endzone again late in the first half. Sarodorick Thompson’s 6-yard touchdown capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive to make it 24-13 Oklahoma.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted a Gabriel pass on the next Oklahoma possession. Four plays later, Donovan Smith would walk it in on the keeper from six yards out to make it 24-20 Oklahoma with 1:28 left in the half.

After an Oklahoma three and out, Smith would complete a 43-yard pass to Jerand Bradley to set up a 29-yard Wolff field goal as time expired to make it 24-23 Oklahoma at the half.

Oklahoma would get the ball to start the second half. Tony Bradford sacked Gabriel to force a turnover on downs and give the Red Raiders the ball on their 38-yard line.

On Texas Tech’s first play, Tyler Shough completed a 33-yard pass to Bradley to Oklahoma’s 29-yard line. Three plays later, Thompson would score his second rushing touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 30-24 lead with 10:52 remaining in the third quarter.

The Sooners would answer with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Theo Wease to reclaim the lead at 31-30.

Oklahoma would go for it on fourth and short in Texas Tech territory on its next possession, and the Red Raiders forced another turnover on downs.

It would turn into points once again. Shough hit Smith for a 15-yard touchdown, and after a Xavier White two-point conversion, the Red Raiders went in front 38-31.

Oklahoma would answer with a 6-play, 75-yard drive to tie it up. Gabriel connected with Willis for his second touchdown to make it 38-38.

The Red Raiders would reclaim the lead with a Shough 44-yard touchdown strike to Bradley, and a 44-38 lead. Bradley finished with eight catches for 173 yards.

The scoring continued on Oklahoma’s next possession. Gabriel hit Jalil Farooq for a one-yard touchdown to tie the game at 45.

Oklahoma would force its second turnover of the game on Texas Tech’s next possession. C.J. Coldon intercepted Shough’s pass and returned it to the Red Raiders’ 31-yard line.

The Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) now wait to find out which bowl they will head to this postseason.